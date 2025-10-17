A national conversation on the environment
In recent years government has taken some important steps to strengthen environmental protection. In 2018, environmental protection was recognised in our Constitution for the first time. Since then, legislation such as the Environment Protection Act, the Climate Action Act, and stricter environmental permitting rules were introduced.
However, the work is far from complete. Pressures on our natural environment continue to grow, and laws that were forward-looking a few years ago must keep evolving. To this end we launched a green paper; an open consultation inviting everyone to share their views on how we can improve our legal framework to better protect the environment for the future.
The green paper process is about listening. It is about encouraging broad participation from citizens, civil society, businesses, environmental organisations, cultural associations, and experts. Only by gathering the widest range of perspectives can we ensure that any constitutional or legislative changes reflect the common good.
When legislating, responsibility demands a careful, structured approach. Proposals must be studied; undergo legal and technical analysis. They must be tested against economic and social realities, and their potential environmental impact. That is the process we have followed in this legislature whenever new laws, regulations, or community initiatives were advanced.
It is precisely for this reason that the green paper is being launched. It creates a structured, transparent and inclusive consultation before any decision is made.
The Opposition has recently presented its own proposal for a constitutional amendment to include the environment as a fundamental human right under Chapter 4 of the Constitution. It is clear this proposal generated concern among various stakeholders. Social partners, sports associations, voluntary organisations, and cultural groups voiced fears that the amendment, in its current form, is open to multiple interpretations and risks creating legal uncertainty. Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon voiced his opinion that we should be open to protecting the environment through our legal framework however he warned that inserting environmental rights into Chapter IV of the Constitution without clear parameters risks opening Pandora’s Box.
These concerns should not be dismissed as they highlight why broad consultation and rigorous impact assessments are necessary. Legislation must strengthen rights without inadvertently weakening other legitimate activities, whether they be in sport, culture, or industry. We cannot afford to pass laws that invite confusion, division, or endless litigation.
We must approach any constitutional change seriously. It is not enough to publish a proposal on social media and seek quick approval. A constitutional amendment is not, and should never be, about political expediency. It should be about shaping the foundations of our society for generations to come.
We are committed to ensuring that any change is the result of analysis and consensus-building. The green paper is an opportunity for the Opposition, and indeed for every citizen, to contribute constructively to the process.
Our record shows that we are capable of delivering meaningful reforms. In the past decade, Malta has achieved some of the cleanest coastal waters in Europe, thanks to major investments in wastewater. Renewable energy capacity has expanded significantly. The protection of sites such as Ħondoq ir-Rummien from overdevelopment demonstrates our determination to protect natural landscapes. Agricultural land in Bulebel has been preserved, and reforms in land tenure are helping secure the livelihoods of farmers.
We have also taken steps on air quality. Moving away from heavy fuel oil and investing in shore-to-ship power has already improved living conditions in port communities, and we will continue expanding these initiatives. Climate action, too, has been strengthened, with the establishment of a dedicated climate authority; the first of its kind in Europe.
These are tangible actions that improve the daily lives of families, workers, and communities. They also show that progress is possible when policy is based on dialogue and investment.
Of course, no government can claim the work is done. Environmental challenges are ever evolving. Pressures from development, waste management, and climate change require us to remain vigilant, ambitious, and open to new ideas. That is why the green paper is such a crucial step.
It will not be simply a government document. It will be the people’s document—shaped by consultation and refined by the collective wisdom of society. I encourage NGOs, social partners, professional bodies, youth organisations, and individual citizens to take part.
Our commitment remains to strengthen the protection of the environment in our laws. But any change must be studied, legally sound, and socially fair. That is what responsible leadership demands.
The debate should not be about who gets the credit for raising the issue, but about how we, as a nation, can move forward together. Only then will constitutional reform truly deliver lasting benefits for all.