[WATCH] Authorities searching for owner of abandoned ship sunk off Paradise Bay

Transport Malta is trying to establish the owner of a vessel whose wreckage was discovered at sea outside Paradise Bay, Mellieha.

A diver uploaded a video on social media showing what seems to be an abandoned ship that sank outside Paradise Bay.

“Transport Malta was not informed about this incident by the master or the operator, as required by law and only got light of the wreckage through the video. The authority is currently establishing whom the owners of the vessel are, in order for them to take the necessary action and remove the wreckage,” TM said.

Transport Malta thanked the diver, who runs the Facebook page Raniero’s Adventures, and encouraged others who come across such irregularities to report them.

“This boat owner is responsible for this mess he left at Paradise Bay,” Facebook user Raniero’s Adventures said after posting the video.

“The boat has been broken into pieces, which polluted the area on land and in sea. The boat’s engines are still there, generator, oil leakage and batteries... please share this video so that action will be taken by Police, ERA, maritime authorities and Malta Transport to take care of this mess.”