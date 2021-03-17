menu

Spring hunting season for quail between 10 and 30 April

Ornis is to recommend a spring hunting season for quail but shoots down proposal for turtle dove to be included

kurt_sansone
17 March 2021, 3:32pm
by Kurt Sansone
Spring hunting season for quail to be recommended
Spring hunting season for quail to be recommended

The hunting advisory body, Ornis, is recommending the opening of a spring hunting season for quail between 10 and 30 April.

The news was disseminated by hunting organisation FKNK in a press statement this afternoon, while the meeting was still ongoing.

A proposal for the hunting of turtle dove was, however, shot down by the Ornis Committee.

According to the FKNK, its proposal for a spring hunting season for quail was approved by three votes to two. There were two abstentions.

The FKNK’s proposal for a hunting season on turtle dove running between 17 and 30 April was voted down.

The committee is now discussing the number of quail that can be shot throughout the season.

Since joining the EU Malta has applied a derogation to allow a limited hunting season to open in spring for only two species – quail and turtle dove. However, since 2017 the hunting on turtle dove in spring has stopped because the species was assigned a vulnerable conservation status by the IUCN, an international conservation body.

Hunters have been clamouring for the turtle dove derogation to be re-introduced.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Nature
Spring hunting season for quail between 10 and 30 April

Spring hunting season for quail between 10 and 30 April
Kurt Sansone
[IN PICTURES] Spring migration brings with it countless birds to Europe’s breeding grounds

[IN PICTURES] Spring migration brings with it countless birds to Europe’s breeding grounds
Hunting lobbies in feud over trapping project for 12 ‘privileged’ members

Hunting lobbies in feud over trapping project for 12 ‘privileged’ members
Matthew Vella
[IN PICTURES] Falconry in Malta: from king’s tribute to ancient art revived

[IN PICTURES] Falconry in Malta: from king’s tribute to ancient art revived
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.