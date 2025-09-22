Five-storey block proposed opposite historic Naxxar chapel

A case officer is recommending a five-storey development opposite the scheduled St John the Baptist Chapel in Naxxar.

The development is on Triq Santa Marija, corner with Triq San Ġwann.

The chapel, which in its present form dates back to the mid-eighteenth century, is characterised by a unique octagonal shape and a dome crowned by a lantern that allows natural light to filter through six windows.

The application foresees the demolition of an existing two-storey vernacular structure and the construction of four garages at ground floor level, six residential units on the overlying three floors, and a penthouse at the recessed fourth floor.

In May, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) had called for the development to be limited to three full floors and a limited roof structure. But the latest plans still show a five-storey development, for which no final clearance has been issued by the SCH.

The cultural watchdog had earlier accepted the demolition of the existing building due “to the challenges of integrating the building within the redevelopment of the site,” but had insisted that the loss of historical fabric be compensated for by a suitable ‘heritage obligation’. Still, in its three submissions, the SCH objected to the proposed building.

Following changes to the original plans in June, which introduced setbacks on the top two floors, the case officer concluded that the development is acceptable in view of the stepping effect away from the scheduled chapel. The SCH has not commented on the latest plans, which remain one floor higher than recommended by the heritage watchdog.

The project’s architect contends that the three-metre setbacks and massing of the proposal mirror those provided in another development across the street, which was approved by the Planning Authority in 2019. That development consisted of a single dwelling built over three floors and a receded rooftop structure. The case officer insists that the new development will rise to the same height as the one approved in 2019.

Objectors, however, have described the latest changes as cosmetic, warning that if approved, the development will be the only apartment block on the street of this height and typology. This is confirmed by a streetscape plan presented by the developers showing the proposed block towering over surrounding buildings.

“It would stand out as a massive eyesore, breaking the continuity of the row and creating blank exposed walls that disrupt the street’s rhythm and aesthetic balance,” an objector warned.

The latest plans also foresee the use of cladding to minimise the visual impact of the development, but still include black aluminium apertures, balcony railings, and box-like volumes that contrast with the character of neighbouring buildings.

The case officer concluded that the setbacks on the top two floors provides an adequate transition to the scheduled building in view of the existing commitment.

The Naxxar local council has called on the PA to respect the traditional streetscape and character of the area. The Archdiocese of Malta has also strongly objected to the development, warning that it will overshadow the chapel and that the new building will stick out in a streetscape currently dominated by two-storey dwellings.

A final decision will be taken by the Planning Commission on 23 September.