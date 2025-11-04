Enemed submits plans to expand Ħas-Saptan fuel depot into ODZ land

Enemed has submitted plans to significantly expand its National Distribution Centre at Ħas-Saptan in Għaxaq, with the proposed development extending further into ODZ land.

As proposed, the project includes the embellishment of an existing 6,852sq.m “green park” and new development over 7,648sq.m, consisting of a training hub, and extensions to the truck parking area, workshops, and offices on the remaining area. The project is also set to include 3,945sq.m of green roofs.

The area impacted by the new development is currently covered by trees.

The application (PA/7103/25) was submitted as an outline proposal, intended to set the planning parameters for a future full development application.

According to Enemed, the planned expansion is “vital for securing Malta’s fuel supply and energy resilience,” reflecting the company’s role as a major distributor for the transport, energy, aviation, and marine sectors.

“Given the demand Enemed faces and the high safety standards it maintains, the company must continue investing in its facilities while remaining committed to sustainability,” a spokesperson said.

The project includes replanting trees, introducing additional landscaping, and installing an irrigation system that filters rainwater, creating a greener, landscaped buffer zone. In consultation with the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage, Enemed said it plans to restore the historic Nissen huts as part of a modern training complex.

While some new structures are required to accommodate the maintenance and repair area, Enemed stressed that they will not exceed the height of existing buildings and will be topped with green roofs designed to blend into the landscape.

The Ħas-Saptan valley area, which already hosts underground aviation fuel storage tanks built in the 1970s, lies on the edge of ODZ agricultural land and within an area of environmental sensitivity. Past development in the area has drawn concerns from residents and environmental NGOs about cumulative industrial impact in a rural setting.

The current application follows Enemed’s 2019 Planning Authority approval (PA/04644/18) for the redevelopment of the Ħas-Saptan facility. That project involved the modernisation of fuel infrastructure, construction of new offices and workshops, and the rehabilitation of disused areas. Despite objections over ODZ encroachment and environmental impact, it was approved as part of a broader effort to upgrade ageing fuel-handling infrastructure.