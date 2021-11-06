Planning killed by lack of action, says Church's Environment Commission

In occasion of the World Town Planning day on 8 November, the Interdiocesan Environment Commission critiqued "feet dragging" on changes to development plans and policies. It said that this will bring Malta's planning to an end.

In a statement, the Commission criticised those that tried to introduce a system of precedents in planning, and said that this does not make sense, since development proposals are never comparable. “Any doubtful development permit granted, should never act as a precedent for similar future development”.

The Commission said it was not surprised with the, “uglification of Xlendi or the destruction of the ridges in Xagħra Gozo, and neither with the absence of changes to the Rural Policy and Design Guidance."

“The reason is that the authorities do not want to take action in due time,” said the Commission.

The Commission labeled the construction of 85 industrial units in Xewkija as "ugly", which it said, is due to the lack of scrutiny and pre-planning. “This is an example of how in recent years, the Development Notification Order (DNO) has been used by the government to avoid scrutiny on planning, and public consultation.”

It also emphasised that the planning profession should be officially recognised.