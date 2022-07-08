Brillanti talent show winner to be announced tonight

After a gruelling contest, five finalists will go head-to-head on Friday in Malta’s first TV talent show for musicians, Brillanti.

Produced and presented by veteran TV personality and violinist Joseph Chetcuti, the first season of Brillanti draws to a close with a breath-taking final that will see the winner take home a cash prize of €10,000 and the chance to play as a soloist with an internally renowned orchestra, all expenses paid by the European Foundation for Support of Culture.

Brillanti airs on ONE TV and was intended as a platform for musicians striving for success, popularity and recognition and giving them the opportunity to display their talent.

Initially, musicians from all walks of life flocked to audition and from more than 200 applicants, 50 were shortlisted for the initial auditions. These were shortlisted to 20, who progressed to the Bravura round. At this point, 12 semi-finalists were chosen, until these were whittled down to five finalists.

And who will the winner be? For sure they must be the one that will impress most the panel of judges: The chairman of the jury, Wayne Marshall, who in the year 2021 was awarded the OBE by Queen Elizabeth II, Nicolà Said a soprano diva with immense talent, Albert Storace a music reviewer for more than 40 years, Mro. Guilio Mazzocante an internationally renowned Italian pianist and Maestro and Mro. Alan Chircop, a Maltese conductor.

For Joseph Chetcuti, Brillanti has been a dream come true. “We have created a Made in Malta competition of the highest and most respected calibre with top notch participants and excellent production! We have shown everybody that we have the talent and soul to produce a series that respects the name it proudly bears – and we have and shall continue to strive for nothing but Brillanti.”

And who are the five finalists?

Will the winner be Georg Zammit – an officer in the Armed Forces of Malta whose voice has graced many concert halls – or the shy but determined Julian Azzopardi who exhibited talent in the mastery of clarinet playing?

Could the winner possibly be the talented and romantic pianist Daniel Caruana who stunned all viewers with his wonderful and emotional interpretations week in week out? Or possibly could Samuel Cutajar – the young lad whose violin playing leaves everyone in awe – that will snatch the very first victory.

Unless the only female of the five finalists, Kristy Spiteri – described as a true rough diamond, unique and special – will be the one to beat the other four male finalists.

All of this will be revealed on Friday with a finale that Chetcuti promises will go down in history with its “versatility, polish and sheer excitement”. Classical music will be fused with electronic music thanks to the guest appearance of Carl Bee and the priceless musical contribution of Kevin Abela, the musical director of Brillanti’s first edition.

“We shall present to you a finale to remember – a night that will embrace nothing but the best – indeed more, much more than the best – nothing less than Brillanti,” Chetcuti said.

The final of the first edition of Brillanti airs tonight at 8:30pm on ONE TV.