Man found bleeding by police was stabbed in San Gwann argument
The man was found covered in blood by police late in the evening after he was injured with a pointed weapon
A 45-year-old St Paul's Bay resident was found covered in blood by police in San Gwann on Thursday at 1:30am.
The man, police said, was involved in an argument with a 34-year-old Libyan man who had escaped the scene of the crime after allegedly injuring the victim with a pointed object.
The victim was found on Triq San Mikiel. He was given medical attention on-site and then transported to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.
He is currently suffering from grievous injuries.
After a preliminary search by police to find the assailant, the Libyan man eventually gave himself up to police.
Investigations continue.
