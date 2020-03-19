menu

Man found bleeding by police was stabbed in San Gwann argument

The man was found covered in blood by police late in the evening after he was injured with a pointed weapon

david_hudson
19 March 2020, 10:19am
by David Hudson
File photo
A 45-year-old St Paul's Bay resident was found covered in blood by police in San Gwann on Thursday at 1:30am.

The man, police said, was involved in an argument with a 34-year-old Libyan man who had escaped the scene of the crime after allegedly injuring the victim with a pointed object.

The victim was found on Triq San Mikiel. He was given medical attention on-site and then transported to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

He is currently suffering from grievous injuries.

After a preliminary search by police to find the assailant, the Libyan man eventually gave himself up to police.

Investigations continue.

