Cyclist seriously injured in traffic accident

A 46-year-old cyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Monday 

24 March 2020, 7:41am
A 46-year-old cyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Monday in Naxxar.

The accident took place at 4:30pm in Triq is-Salina.

Police said that a 46-year-old cyclist from Naxxar was hit by a Mercedes Benz that was being driven by a 51-year-old man from Iklin.

The victim was given first aid on-site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

