Cyclist seriously injured in traffic accident
A 46-year-old cyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Monday
A 46-year-old cyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Monday in Naxxar.
The accident took place at 4:30pm in Triq is-Salina.
Police said that a 46-year-old cyclist from Naxxar was hit by a Mercedes Benz that was being driven by a 51-year-old man from Iklin.
The victim was given first aid on-site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
