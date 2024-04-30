Australia’s Maltese diaspora in TikTok ‘Ħaddiela’ horror series Greystanes

The first seven episodes of an Australian horror series with the Maltese diaspora at its heart is now available to view at the series’ TikTok page, with over 90,000 views since launch.

The remaining 11 episodes of the series, Greystaines, will drop on TikTok each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, culminating in an explosive finale on 24 May.

Set in western Sydney in 1995, Greystanes tells the story of 11-year-old Samantha and her older brother Marius, who visit their Maltese grandmother in Greystanes, New South wales, during the school holidays.

Discovering a dark family secret, the kids encounter a nightmare's gallery of creatures from Maltese folklore, such as the Ħaddiela, placing them all in grave danger.

Filmed in and around the Western Sydney suburb of Greystanes – a pillar of Sydney’s Maltese community – the series features an all-local cast alongside high-end visual effects and makeup.

Greystanes is directed by AACTA-nominated filmmaker Ryan Cauchi and co-written by Matt Ferro (The Matrix, Happy Feet) with the duo producing.

The series’ cast includes award-winning Maltese actress Frances Duca (Ali’s Wedding), alongside Chloe Delle-Vedove (Disney Theatrical Productions Mary Poppins and Frozen) and newcomers Tigran Tovmasian, James Pantelis and Hannah Raven Smith.

“Greystanes is a 'portrait phantasmagoria'; big on mystery, thrills and chills, while also giving voice to the Maltese-Australian community. Largely unrepresented in Australian scripted content, it celebrates the Maltese immigration experience as part of the story of Modern Australia, the rich history of Maltese culture and folklore and its untapped potential in horror and fantasy genres,” Cauchi said.

“We wanted to frame universal themes,” Ferro added, “the value of embracing one’s ancestry and cultural traditions, and closing the generation gap between grandchildren and grandkids by embracing the knowledge and experience our elders bring to the table.”

A recipient of Screen Australia and TikTok’s Every Voice initiative, Greystanes also received development funding from Screen NSW. Mario’s Pastizzi and the Maltese Cultural Association of NSW were major sponsors.