Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision

A 30-year-old motorcyclist who resides in St Paul’s Bay has been seriously injured after a traffic collision at Tal-Balal road limits of Iklin.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 am, with police stating that preliminary investigations showed that the motorcycle, a Peugeot Tweet, driven by the 30-year-old, collided with a BMW M235i.

The BMW was being driven by a 30-year-old man from San Gwann.

A medical team was called onsite, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital.

He was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.