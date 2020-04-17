menu

Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision

Police investigations ongoing 

karl_azzopardi
17 April 2020, 2:23pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 30-year-old motorcyclist who resides in St Paul’s Bay has been seriously injured after a traffic collision at Tal-Balal road limits of Iklin.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 am, with police stating that preliminary investigations showed that the motorcycle, a Peugeot Tweet, driven by the 30-year-old, collided with a BMW M235i. 

The BMW was being driven by a 30-year-old man from San Gwann. 

A medical team was called onsite, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital. 

He was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
