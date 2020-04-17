Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision
Police investigations ongoing
A 30-year-old motorcyclist who resides in St Paul’s Bay has been seriously injured after a traffic collision at Tal-Balal road limits of Iklin.
The incident occurred at around 9:30 am, with police stating that preliminary investigations showed that the motorcycle, a Peugeot Tweet, driven by the 30-year-old, collided with a BMW M235i.
The BMW was being driven by a 30-year-old man from San Gwann.
A medical team was called onsite, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital.
He was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
