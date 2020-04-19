Youth crashes into police vehicle, tries to escape

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for being in possession of drugs and trying to evade police.

The young man, who resides in Kalkara, and was riding a Toyota Corsa, was being followed by the police’s drug squad, who were being assisted by the Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU).

While the young man was driving in Triq ix-Xatt, two RIU cars blocked the road in order to stop the 20-year-old.

The man proceeded to drive into the cars blocking the road, leading to the injury of one police constable.

The youth tried evading the scene, but was caught by the police shortly after.

The 20-year-old was found in possession of illegal substances suspected of being cocaine and heroin, with further investigation showing he was driving without a license, as well as driving a vehicle with an invalid license.

The policeman who was injured in the crash was taken to the Paola Health Centre where he was certified as suffering from light injuries.

The investigation was being carried out by the Bormla District Police and the drug squad.