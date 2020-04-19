Man arrested in Qawra drug bust

A 21-year-old man who resides in Marsaskala was arrested after getting caught in possession of drugs.

Police said that around 10 pm on Saturday, Qawra district police were called in over an argument at Qawra Road.

Once police arrived onsite, the argument had stopped, but investigations revealed extensive damage on nearby vehicles.

While investigating the scene, police were informed that a vehicle driving in the area was carrying people involved in the argument.

Police immediately stopped the vehicle, a Renault Zoe, which immediately raised suspicion.

The police searched the car and its driver, the 21-year-old man, and found a considerable amount of a substance suspected of being cannabis, two mobiles and cash.

The youth was arrested and taken to the Floriana lockup.

Police investigations are ongoing.