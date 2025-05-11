Momentum calls for a step-by-step public debate on assisted dying

Momentum has called for a slower and more structured public discussion on assisted dying.

“Consistent with Momentum's statute, which recognises matters of this nature as issues of personal conscience, our members and candidates will have full freedom of expression and, ultimately, freedom of vote when decisions are to be made,” Chairperson Arnold Cassola said on Sunday morning.

The government recently published plans to start discussions on assisted dying, opening a 60-day consultation period.

Momentum has raised concern that this short timeframe does not allow for the careful thought a topic of this kind requires.

The party noted that this period overlaps with academic exam season, which could limit meaningful public involvement.

Momentum said this approach reminds it of how the marijuana reform was handled, where complex issues seemed to move too quickly to match political schedules.

The party warned against rushing such an important topic, stressing that real progress must not be shaped by political gain.

The statement stressed that assisted death carries deep emotional and ethical weight, and that any law in this area must be written with extreme care.

Momentum said the process must take its time and give space for open, respectful debate because of the risk of abuse and the irreversible nature of such decisions.

The party argued that the discussion should happen in steps.

“As a first step, Malta should focus on improving and expanding palliative care,” the party said. Momentum praised the work of the Hospice Movement and said the government should do more to support and grow these services to make sure all patients have access to proper end-of-life care.

Once palliative care is fully addressed, Momentum said the next steps, such as exploring living wills, can follow naturally. Tackling each issue individually would allow for clear public understanding and better decision-making.

“This approach will ensure that the focus remains steadfastly on the well-being and interests of individuals and patients,” Cassola said.

The party affirmed its belief that a longer, more clearly defined debate, with distinct milestones, is the most responsible and constructive way forward to achieve genuine progress on this important matter of personal conscience.

