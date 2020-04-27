Man seriously injured after falling off ladder
A 64-year old man was grievously injured when he fell off a ladder while doing some works inside his home on Monday morning.
The accident took place at 9:20am in Suq Bonnici, Cospicua.
The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
