Man seriously injured after falling off ladder

A 64-year old man was grievously injured when he fell off a ladder while doing some works inside his home 

27 April 2020, 1:04pm
The accident took place at 9:20am in Suq Bonnici, Cospicua
A 64-year old man was grievously injured when he fell off a ladder while doing some works inside his home on Monday morning.

The accident took place at 9:20am in Suq Bonnici, Cospicua.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.  

