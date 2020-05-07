menu

Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A 31-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday night

7 May 2020, 7:33am
The accident occurred at 11:30pm in Triq Xatt il-Gżira
The accident occurred at 11:30pm in Triq Xatt il-Gżira

A 31-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday night in Gzira.

The accident occurred at 11:30pm in Triq Xatt il-Gzira.

Police said the victim, who is from Somalia, was driving a Kia Picanto that was involved in a collision with a Land Rover that was being driven by a 43-year-old man from San Gwann.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Yorgen Fenech defence team recruits former Attorney General lawyer
Court & Police

Yorgen Fenech defence team recruits former Attorney General lawyer
Matthew Vella
Polonium plot: target of assassination not yet identified, police say
Court & Police

Polonium plot: target of assassination not yet identified, police say
Matthew Agius
Man used Balzan garage to store drugs, court told
Court & Police

Man used Balzan garage to store drugs, court told
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.