Man seriously injured in traffic accident
A 31-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday night
A 31-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday night in Gzira.
The accident occurred at 11:30pm in Triq Xatt il-Gzira.
Police said the victim, who is from Somalia, was driving a Kia Picanto that was involved in a collision with a Land Rover that was being driven by a 43-year-old man from San Gwann.
He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
