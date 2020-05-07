Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A 31-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday night in Gzira.

The accident occurred at 11:30pm in Triq Xatt il-Gzira.

Police said the victim, who is from Somalia, was driving a Kia Picanto that was involved in a collision with a Land Rover that was being driven by a 43-year-old man from San Gwann.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.