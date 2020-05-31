Two arrested in Isla drug bust

Two young men aged 24 and 16 respectively, were arrested over the alleged trafficking and possession of substances suspected of being drugs.

The men were being observed by police for a number of days, before arrests were made at an Isla residence where the 24-yar-old lives. The arrest was carried out in the night between Friday and Saturday.

A search at the residence yielded 24 sachets of a white powder suspected of being cocaine, 13 sachets of a brown powder suspected of being heroin, a substance suspected of being cannabis resin, as well as objects related to the use and distribution of drugs.

A large amount of cash was also found, police said.

A search on the 16-year-old yielded a substance suspected of being cannabis, as well as objects used for the consumption of it.

The 24-year-old is to be charged in court on Sunday, while the 16-year-old is expected to be charged at the justice tribunal.