menu

Two arrested in Isla drug bust

Police drug raid yields substances suspected of being cocaine, heroin and cannabis

karl_azzopardi
31 May 2020, 9:58am
by Karl Azzopardi
Substances found in the possession of the young men suspected of being cocaine and heroin
Substances found in the possession of the young men suspected of being cocaine and heroin

Two young men aged 24 and 16 respectively, were arrested over the alleged trafficking and possession of substances suspected of being drugs.

The men were being observed by police for a number of days, before arrests were made at an Isla residence where the 24-yar-old lives. The arrest was carried out in the night between Friday and Saturday.

A search at the residence yielded 24 sachets of a white powder suspected of being cocaine, 13 sachets of a brown powder suspected of being heroin, a substance suspected of being cannabis resin, as well as objects related to the use and distribution of drugs.

A large amount of cash was also found, police said.

A search on the 16-year-old yielded a substance suspected of being cannabis, as well as objects used for the consumption of it.

The 24-year-old is to be charged in court on Sunday, while the 16-year-old is expected to be charged at the justice tribunal.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Two arrested in Isla drug bust
Court & Police

Two arrested in Isla drug bust
Karl Azzopardi
Man arrested in Birkirkara drug bust
Court & Police

Man arrested in Birkirkara drug bust
Massimo Costa
Maria Lourdes Agius murder: Michael Emmanuel not insane, appeals court confirms
Court & Police

Maria Lourdes Agius murder: Michael Emmanuel not insane, appeals court confirms
Matthew Agius
Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.