Man groped woman on a bus and continued to harass her off it

A 22-year-old man was remanded in custody after police charged him with sexually harassing a teenager on a public transport bus and off it.

The court heard how the Sudanese man, Adem Saleh, sat near the 19-year-old girl on a public transport bus on 21 June and touched her leg. The woman got off at the next bus station to try and evade the man.

However, he continued to follow her, before attempting to grab her breast in the vicinity of Sky Parks in Luqa.

The young woman managed to escape the accused, after a person who was nearby heard her calls for help. She received protection from the man, before her parents arrived on site.

The accused had managed to escape, but after patrolling the area with her parents, the victim managed to identify the man. He was arrested by the police.

No bail was requested, and the 22-year-old remained under arrest.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli presided over the case and lawyer Victor Bugeja was legal aid.