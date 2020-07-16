Motorcycle passenger injured in Swieqi accident

A 25-year-old Italian motorcycle passenger has been seriously injured in an incident on Thursday.

Police say that around 7:30 am they were informed of a traffic accident in Saint Andrew Street, Swieqi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a collision had occurred between a Renault Clio driven by a 27-year-old from Mosta, and a Royal Enfield motorcycle driven by a 32-year-old from Naxxar.

The Italian woman was riding as passenger on the motorcycle during the collision.

The motorcycle driver is suffering from light injuries.

A medical team was called onsite and took the injured to Mater Dei Hospital where they were certified for their injuries.

Magistrate Claire-Louise Stafrace Zammit has been informed of the case and has instructed experts to help her.

Police investigations are ongoing.