Motorcycle passenger injured in Swieqi accident

Italian woman left seriously injured in motorcycle crash

karl_azzopardi
16 July 2020, 2:56pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 25-year-old Italian motorcycle passenger has been seriously injured in an incident on Thursday.

Police say that around 7:30 am they were informed of a traffic accident in Saint Andrew Street, Swieqi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a collision had occurred between a Renault Clio driven by a 27-year-old from Mosta, and a Royal Enfield motorcycle driven by a 32-year-old from Naxxar.

The Italian woman was riding as passenger on the motorcycle during the collision.

The motorcycle driver is suffering from light injuries.

A medical team was called onsite and took the injured to Mater Dei Hospital where they were certified for their injuries.

Magistrate Claire-Louise Stafrace Zammit has been informed of the case and has instructed experts to help her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
Karl Azzopardi
