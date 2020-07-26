menu

49-year-old woman seriously injured in St Paul’s Bay argument

karl_azzopardi
26 July 2020, 9:15am
by Karl Azzopardi
Tourist Street, St Paul's Bay
Tourist Street, St Paul's Bay

A 49-year-old English woman has been seriously injured after getting involved in a fight with a 38-year-old Syrian man from Balzan.

The woman, who resides in St Paul’s Bay was found lying on the floor injured by district police at around 10:45 pm on Saturday evening.

Medical assistance was immediately called on site, which took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified for her injuries.

The incident happened in Tourist Street, St Paul’s Bay.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Duty magistrate Doreen Clarke has ordered an inquiry into the incident, and has instructed several experts to assist her.

The 38-year-old is being questioned by police.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
