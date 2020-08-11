menu

Man grievously injured in Gozo fight

28-year-old grievously injured after fight breaks out in Zebbug, Gozo

karl_azzopardi
11 August 2020, 4:09pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 28-year-old man who resides in Marsa, has been grievously injured after an argument broke out in Zebbug, Gozo.

The incident happened at around 4:00 pm, in Triq il-Port, Zebbug, Gozo.

Police say preliminary investigations revealed that the man had been injured after the fight broke out.

An ambulance took the man to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
