Man grievously injured in Gozo fight

A 28-year-old man who resides in Marsa, has been grievously injured after an argument broke out in Zebbug, Gozo.

The incident happened at around 4:00 pm, in Triq il-Port, Zebbug, Gozo.

Police say preliminary investigations revealed that the man had been injured after the fight broke out.

An ambulance took the man to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.