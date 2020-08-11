Worker grievously injured in Balzan construction site

A 51-year-old construction worker who resides in Birkirkara has been seriously injured after falling a height of one storey in Balzan.

The incident happened at around 2:30 pm in Triq it-Tabib J. Zammit, Ħal Balzan.

Police said the man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations remain ongoing.