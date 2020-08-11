menu

Worker grievously injured in Balzan construction site

Construction worker rushed to hospital after falling a height of one storey in Balzan

karl_azzopardi
11 August 2020, 4:52pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 51-year-old construction worker who resides in Birkirkara has been seriously injured after falling a height of one storey in Balzan.

The incident happened at around 2:30 pm in Triq it-Tabib J. Zammit, Ħal Balzan.

Police said the man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations remain ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Worker grievously injured in Balzan construction site
Court & Police

Worker grievously injured in Balzan construction site
Karl Azzopardi
Man grievously injured in Gozo fight
Court & Police

Man grievously injured in Gozo fight
Karl Azzopardi
Man jailed for drunken sex attack in Gozo
Court & Police

Man jailed for drunken sex attack in Gozo
Matthew Agius
Man charged with 'threatening to blow up' ex
Court & Police

Man charged with 'threatening to blow up' ex
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.