Man hit by car in Mosta

A 54-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Mosta on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at 5:45pm in Triq il-Kostituzzjoni close to the church.

Police said the Bulgarian was hit by an Opel Astra driven by a 68-year-old man from Victoria Gozo.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he were suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.