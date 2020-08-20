menu

Man hit by car in Mosta

A 54-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Mosta 

20 August 2020, 7:39am
The accident occurred at 5:45pm in Triq il-Kostituzzjoni (Source: Malta Police Force)
The accident occurred at 5:45pm in Triq il-Kostituzzjoni (Source: Malta Police Force)

A 54-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Mosta on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at 5:45pm in Triq il-Kostituzzjoni close to the church.

Police said the Bulgarian was hit by an Opel Astra driven by a 68-year-old man from Victoria Gozo. 

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he were suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Gozo
Court & Police

Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Gozo
Man grievously injured after falling down three storey well
Court & Police

Man grievously injured after falling down three storey well
Karl Azzopardi
St Julian’s noise complaint leads to drug bust
Court & Police

St Julian’s noise complaint leads to drug bust
Karl Azzopardi
Court throws out contempt complaint from Yorgen Fenech defence over leaked tapes
Court & Police

Court throws out contempt complaint from Yorgen Fenech defence over leaked tapes
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.