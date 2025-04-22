Police arrest 19 found living in Malta illegally

The police have arrested 19 individuals found living in Malta irregularly.

The police said the arrests were carried out following inspections in Marsaskala, where a traffic stop was conducted on drivers.

Persons of Albanian, Syrian and Nigerian nationalities were arrested.

Inspections were carried out by the police, detention services officials, Transport Malta, Jobs Plus and Identità.

The arrested individuals are being held at the detention centre for further investigation, and will be returned to their country of origin or the European state they are allowed to reside.