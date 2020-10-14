Georgian man changed name and returned to Malta after fake visa conviction

A 34-year-old man from Georgia has been remanded in custody on theft charges after being arraigned before duty magistrate Astrid May Grima this morning.

Giorgi Kvinikadza was accused of having stolen around €500 in cash as well as alcoholic beverages from a restaurant in St. Paul’s Bay on 7 October at around 5am.

Kvinikadza, who told the court that he used to have a job and live in Mellieha but now had no job or fixed address, was also accused of criminal damage and recidivism.

The court, presided by magistrate Astrid May Grima, heard how the accused had been convicted in 2016 of travelling on a false visa and was given a suspended sentence. But he had gone back to Giorgia and changed his name, before returning to Malta.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja told the court that the man had an alcohol problem. Bail was not requested.

Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted.