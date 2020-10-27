Man seriously injured in traffic accident
An 88-year-old man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Mgarr on Tuesday morning.
The accident occurred at 11:45am in Triq il-Ganfra.
Police said the man from Mgarr was hit by a Chevrolet driven by a 46-year-old also from Mgarr.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.
