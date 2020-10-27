menu

Man seriously injured in traffic accident

An 88-year-old man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Mgarr 

27 October 2020, 4:09pm
The accident occurred at 11:45am in Triq il-Ganfra
The accident occurred at 11:45am in Triq il-Ganfra

An 88-year-old man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Mgarr on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at 11:45am in Triq il-Ganfra. 

Police said the man from Mgarr was hit by a Chevrolet driven by a 46-year-old also from Mgarr.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Man accused of Chantelle Chetcuti murder released on bail
Court & Police

Man accused of Chantelle Chetcuti murder released on bail
Matthew Agius
Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Court rules 130g of cannabis were for personal use
Court & Police

Court rules 130g of cannabis were for personal use
MaltaToday Staff
Man accused of biting two police officers investigating harassment report
Court & Police

Man accused of biting two police officers investigating harassment report
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.