Teenager arrested over Bormla shop hold-up

A 17-year-old man has been arrested less than 24 hours after he held up a cashier in Bormla and made off with the money

23 December 2020, 10:19am
by MaltaToday Staff
A 17-year-old youth was arrested in connection with a hold-up in Bormla
A 17-year-old youth arrested less than 24 hours after carrying out a hold-up on a Bormla shop will be charged in court, the police said.

The man is from Birgu and was arrested by the police in his hometown. He is suspected of having held up a female cashier at knife-point on Monday evening in Oratory Street, Bormla, before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

District police and officers from the Major Crimes Unit investigated the case, leading to the identification of the perpetrator.

He is expected to be arraigned in front of Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras later on today.

