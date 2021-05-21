Man hospitalised after traffic accident in Żejtun

A 38-year-old man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Żejtun on Thursday.

The accident took place at around 6:45pm in Triq Toni Zahra.

Police said a collision had occurred between a 38-year-old man from Żejtun driving a Chevrolet Aveo and a 62-year-old man also from Żejtun driving a Citroen C3.

There was also a 30-year-old passenger in the Citroen C3.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.