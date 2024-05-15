Public sector has 250 new electric vehicles

The public sector is gradually shifting its transport fleet to electric vehicles with Prime Minister Robert Abela cutting the ribbon on 250 new electric cars on Wednesday.

The new vehicles will be replacing combustion engine cars currently in use by various entities within the public sector.

Abela inaugurated the new fleet while visiting the Public Service Expo 2024 at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre in Ta’ Qali. The expo, themed Investing In Skills, showcases the work of various entities within the public service and the public can visit until Sunday.

The Prime Minister said the new car fleet reflected government’s commitment to safeguard the environment and formed part of the wider drive to become carbon neutral.

Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana said the vehicle launch was just the beginning of a strategy that sees the public administration play its part so that the country’s environmental targets can be met.

“During the past months, the public service has worked tirelessly to eliminate emissions as promised in the government’s electoral manifesto,” Sultana said.

Meanwhile, 7,000 public officers are set to benefit from better working conditions with the signing of three collective agreements during the expo.

The agreements cover public officers in industrial, trade and technical grades and those known as general service.

The signing was presided over by the Prime Minister and the public service chief.

