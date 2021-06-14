Man seriously injured in Ħamrun roof collapse

A 47-year-old man from Għargħur has been seriously injured after a roof collapsed while he was carrying out works in a Ħamrun construction site.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Patri Magri at around 12:15 pm.

Civil Protection Officers were called onsite to remove the man from under the rubble. A medical team and an ambulance was called onsite, and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Nadine Lia has been informed of the case, and launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.