menu

Man seriously injured in Ħamrun roof collapse

Roof collapse at a construction site seriously injures worker in Ħamrun

karl_azzopardi
14 June 2021, 3:25pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
File Photo

A 47-year-old man from Għargħur has been seriously injured after a roof collapsed while he was carrying out works in a Ħamrun construction site.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Patri Magri at around 12:15 pm.

Civil Protection Officers were called onsite to remove the man from under the rubble. A medical team and an ambulance was called onsite, and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Nadine Lia has been informed of the case, and launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.