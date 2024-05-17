Government announces plan for new acute hospital in Gozo

Government has unveiled its plan for a new acute hospital in Gozo, as well as the regeneration of the Gozo General Hospital.

Addressing a press conference, health minister Jo Etienne Abela explained government’s plan, which includes among others, the development of a new acute hospital that will enhance Gozo’s health infrastructure.

This, Abela said, will ensure that Gozitans can benefit from high-quality healthcare in their home island.

It was further explained that the new hospital will have around 400 beds, which will double the number of beds in the Gozo General Hospital.

Abela explained that the regeneration plan will also introduce a new centre for anatomy, a new research facility, a child development assessment unit, and a new helipad.

The health minister concluded by saying that the regeneration will not only enhance the quality of the healthcare given in Gozo, as it will also create new quality careers for Gozitans.