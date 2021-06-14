Man charged with construction site theft

A man charged with stealing thousands worth of construction tools and tyres has been released on bail.

The police said the 31-year-old was caught stealing the items at Triq iż-Żebbuġ, Għasri, on 26 January 2020.

Appearing before magistrate Simone Grech, the man was also charged with breaching court conditions.

The accused pleaded not-guilty, and was released on bail under a number of court conditions.

Inspector Josef Gauci is prosecuting.