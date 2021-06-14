menu

Man charged with construction site theft

Man released on bail after stealing construction equipment and tyres in Gozo

karl_azzopardi
14 June 2021, 6:49pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A man charged with stealing thousands worth of construction tools and tyres has been released on bail.

The police said the 31-year-old was caught stealing the items at Triq iż-Żebbuġ, Għasri, on 26 January 2020.

Appearing before magistrate Simone Grech, the man was also charged with breaching court conditions.

The accused pleaded not-guilty, and was released on bail under a number of court conditions.

Inspector Josef Gauci is prosecuting.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.