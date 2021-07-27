menu

Two Somali men injured after argument in Paola

One of the men reportedly suffering from grievous injuries in altercation with pointed instrument

27 July 2021, 9:55am
by Luke Vella

A 30-year-old Somali man was reported to have suffered grievous injuries in an altercation in Paola, on Monday 26 July.

From preliminary police investigations, it results that the man had had an argument with a 26-year-old Somali man at Triq tal-Borġ, Paola. Police said a pointed instrument was used in the assault.

Medical assistance was requested by the police and the two men were admitted to Mater Dei hospital. More police investigations will follow.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
