Motorcyclist hospitalised following Marsalforn accident

A 31-year-old motorcyclist from Rabat, Gozo was hospitalised after getting involved in a traffic accident on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened at around 12:15 pm in Triq ir-Rabat, Marsalforn.

Preliminary investigations showed the man, who was driving a KTM motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a Renault Megane driven by a 53-year-old man from Fontana.

The man was administered first aid on the site of the accident, before being transferred to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.