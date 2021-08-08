Two young women injured in Zejtun head-on crash

Two women have been hospitalised following a head-on crash in Zejtun.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Anard at around 2:15 pm on Sunday.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old woman from Marsascala was driving an Audi A1, while the other victim, a 23-year-old from Birkirkara was driving a Fiat Punto.

Both women have been hospitalised, but their condition is not yet known.

Police investigations are ongoing.