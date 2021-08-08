menu

Two young women injured in Zejtun head-on crash

A 23-year-old women from Birkirkara and an 18-year-old woman from Marsascala have been hospitalised following the crash

karl_azzopardi
8 August 2021, 5:09pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Photo credit: ONE News
Photo credit: ONE News

Two women have been hospitalised following a head-on crash in Zejtun.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Anard at around 2:15 pm on Sunday.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old woman from Marsascala was driving an Audi A1, while the other victim, a 23-year-old from Birkirkara was driving a Fiat Punto.

Both women have been hospitalised, but their condition is not yet known.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.