Two young women injured in Zejtun head-on crash
A 23-year-old women from Birkirkara and an 18-year-old woman from Marsascala have been hospitalised following the crash
Two women have been hospitalised following a head-on crash in Zejtun.
The police said the accident happened in Triq San Anard at around 2:15 pm on Sunday.
One of the victims, an 18-year-old woman from Marsascala was driving an Audi A1, while the other victim, a 23-year-old from Birkirkara was driving a Fiat Punto.
Both women have been hospitalised, but their condition is not yet known.
Police investigations are ongoing.