Bus driver suffers grievous injuries in Selmun Hill crash

A public transport bus driver suffered grievous injuries after a collision with a car on Friday evening at Triq Selmun in Mellieħa.

The collision occurred yesterday between the Otokar Kent C bus, driven by 39-year-old man from Ħamrun, and a Mercedes C220D driven by 56-year-old man from Mosta.

Malta Public Transport confirmed that the accident happened on the Selmun hill at around 6:40pm, and the case was reported immediately to the authorities and its control room.

An internal investigation was launched after CCTV footage of the accident showed a black vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road and colliding into the front of the bus.

A medical team offered assistance on the spot, and the bus driver was certified as suffering from grievous injuries, while the car driver’s injuries are less severe.

Another Fiat Cinquecento car, driven by a Bulgarian man from St Paul’s Bay, was involved in the accident but the man was not injured.

More police investigations will follow.