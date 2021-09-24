10-year-old girl grievously injured after getting hit by car

The police said that on Friday morning, a 10-year-old girl was hit by a car in Paola, and is now suffering from grievous injuries.

Preliminary investigations showed the accident happened at around 9:30 am in Triq Ħal Tarxien, Paola.

The car, a Mazda Demio, was driven by a 31-year-old man from St Julian’s.

The girl was assisted by a medical team before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital with an ambulance, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.