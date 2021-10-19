Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gozo accident
A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle early on Tuesday morning in Gozo.
The accident occurred at 2am in Triq ir-Rabat.
Police said that the motorcyclist from Zebbuġ had lost control of his Kymco motorcycle and driven into a column.
The motorcyclist was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment.
Magistrate Simone Grech has been appointed to the inquiry.