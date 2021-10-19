menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gozo accident

A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle early on Tuesday morning

19 October 2021, 7:43am
The accident occurred at 2am in Triq ir-Rabat
A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle early on Tuesday morning in Gozo.

The accident occurred at 2am in Triq ir-Rabat.

Police said that the motorcyclist from Zebbuġ had lost control of his Kymco motorcycle and driven into a column. 

The motorcyclist was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Simone Grech has been appointed to the inquiry. 

