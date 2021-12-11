45-year-old motorcyclist dead after Sliema crash

A 45-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after a traffic accident at Tower road in Sliema, at around 3am on Saturday morning.

Police said an Italian man residing in Gzira lost control of his Honda motorcycle, and consequently fell and got dragged laong the road, until he hit the pavement.

A medical team was called for assistance but the victim was certified as dead on the spot. Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras was informed of the case and is leading an inquiry.

More police investigations will follow.