45-year-old motorcyclist dead after Sliema crash

At around 3am on Saturday, the man lost control of his Honda motorcycle, and consequently fell and got dragged until he hit the curb

luke_vella
11 December 2021, 9:22am
by Luke Vella
The 45-year-old lost control of his Honda motorcycle, and consequently fell and got dragged until he hit the pavement (Photo:Police)
A 45-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after a traffic accident at Tower road in Sliema, at around 3am on Saturday morning.

Police said an Italian man residing in Gzira lost control of his Honda motorcycle, and consequently fell and got dragged laong the road, until he hit the pavement.

A medical team was called for assistance but the victim was certified as dead on the spot. Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras was informed of the case and is leading an inquiry.

More police investigations will follow.

