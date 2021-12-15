Police constable injured in Kirkop accident

A police constable has been grievously injured after getting involved in a traffic accident while on duty.

The police said the accident happened at around 11:30 am on Wednesday, in Triq l-Ewwel Titjira 1915, Ħal Kirkop.

Preliminary investigations showed that while driving his service motorcycle, the 48-year-old police constable got his leg caught between a pavement and a Daf truck driven by a 60-year-old Italian man from Attard.

The policeman was administered medical assistance on the site of the accident, before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.