Libyan man, 29, reported missing to the Police

Police said Alsagheer Mohamed Rajab Ali, reported missing on 3 December, has still not been located and appealed to the public for help.

It said information about the whereabouts of Ali, could be passed on in a confidential manner, by phoning on 21224001/119 or by reporting at the nearest police station.

Ali, a 29-year-old Libyan, was residing at the drug rehabilitation centre of Santa Marija in Luqa and was last seen on 28 November.