Man wanted for Żabbar shop theft

A masked thief entered a shop in Żabbar on Sunday evening and stole a considerable sum of cash, according to police.

The thief, armed with a knife, went into the shop shortly before 8:15pm and demanded money from the cashiers.

The cashiers were a 49-year-old woman from Kirkop and a 42-year-old man from Birgu.

The thief got hold of the money and fled the scene.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella will be leading an inquiry into the case. Police investigations remain underway.