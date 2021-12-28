Man found dead in Valletta ditch
The man is believed to have fallen from a bastion at Hastings Garden
A 30-year-old man from Birkirkara died on Monday after falling from St James' Bastions, according to police.
At 6:15pm, police were told that a man was seen on the ground at the Valletta ditch.
From first investigations, police believe that the man fell from Hastings Garden.
A medical team was called on site, but the man was certified dead on the spot.
Magistrate Elaine Mercieca will lead the inquiry into the case, while police investigations are ongoing.