Motorcyclist injured in Lija hit-and-run

A 41-year-old Italian man residing in Birkirkara has been left with grave injuries after a hit-and-run at Triq il-Kbira in Lija.

Preliminary investigations by police indicated that a crash took place between the motorcyclist, who was driving a Sym Symphony, and another vehicle.

The driver allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.

A medical team gave first aid to the motorcyclist, and he was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

He is suffering grievous injuries as a result of the accident.

Investigations are ongoing.