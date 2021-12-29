Motorcyclist injured in Lija hit-and-run
The car driver allegedly fled the scene before police arrived
A 41-year-old Italian man residing in Birkirkara has been left with grave injuries after a hit-and-run at Triq il-Kbira in Lija.
Preliminary investigations by police indicated that a crash took place between the motorcyclist, who was driving a Sym Symphony, and another vehicle.
The driver allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.
A medical team gave first aid to the motorcyclist, and he was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
He is suffering grievous injuries as a result of the accident.
Investigations are ongoing.