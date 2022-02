A 55-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Luqa on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at 7pm in Triq Hal Qormi.

Police said the man from Balzan was hit by a Toyota Starlet driven by a 20-year-old man from Zejtun.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.