50-year-old man dead after being hit by car in Mrieħel

A 50-year-old male lost his life after being hit by a car in Mrieħel on Saturday morning.

The victim, a Balzan resident was hit by a car driven by a 34-year-old woman from Valletta, at Triq L-Imdina at around 9:30am.

A medical team assisted the man on scene but he was certified dead on site.

Magistrate Marsenne Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the case and more police investigations will follow.