50-year-old man dead after being hit by car in Mrieħel

The victim, a Balzan resident, was hit by a car driven by a 34-year-old woman from Valletta

26 February 2022, 11:41am
by Luke Vella
The accident occurred at Triq l-Imdina in Mriehel at around 9:30am (Photo: Police)
A 50-year-old male lost his life after being hit by a car in Mrieħel on Saturday morning.

The victim, a Balzan resident was hit by a car driven by a 34-year-old woman from Valletta, at Triq L-Imdina at around 9:30am.

A medical team assisted the man on scene but he was certified dead on site.

Magistrate Marsenne Farrugia  is leading an inquiry into the case and more police investigations will follow.

