Court starts hearing evidence against Ryan Schembri charged with money laundering and fraud

Ryan Schembri, the former boss of the defunct More Supermarkets, is appearing in court today as the compilation of evidence against him starts.

Schembri, who absconded from Malta in 2014 leaving behind him a trail of debt, was charged last month with money laundering, misappropriation, fraud, making fraudulent gain, offering financial investment services without a licence and knowingly making use of forged documents. Prosecutors have also charged Schembri’s companies, Cassar and Schembri Marketing Ltd and Food World Ltd.

Schembri and his companies pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court denied bail and ordered all his assets to be frozen.

The first sitting of the compilation of evidence had to be postponed since Schembri was ill with COVID-19.

The 43-year-old from Mellieħa was arrested in Scotland last month on the strength of a European arrest warrant after police there tracked him down following a speeding ticket.

Schembri, who is the cousin of Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff in the Office of the Prime Minister under Joseph Muscat, was extradited to Malta a couple of days after his arrest.

Lawyer Karl Muscat, on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office and police inspector Anthony Scerri are prosecuting Schembri. Lawyer Roberto Montalto is appearing for the accused.

The compilation is being heard by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

The More Supermarkets crash and Chircop murder

Schembri had fled the country in 2014 with a reported €40 million in debts left behind from the More Supermarkets crash.

As boss of the bankrupt More supermarket chain, he could be connected to the supermarket debt that led to the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Chircop had been one of the ‘investors’ in the mysterious More Supermarkets bust. The lawyer had loaned €750,000 to More Supermarkets in March 2014.

Appearing as debtors in the contract were Schembri’s business partner Etienne Cassar, as well as Adrian Agius, one of the men first arrested by police in December 2017 in connection with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and later released.

Agius was again arrested last year and charged with being the mastermind behind the murder of Chircop in Birkirkara.

Together, Schembri and Cassar, and Agius, owned shares in another joint company called Interaa Holdings.

Agius, known as ‘tal-Maksar’, was previously a director linked to the More Hamrun supermarket. Agius held a directorship in a company related to More’s main shareholder Ryan Schembri, Interaa Holdings, with the shareholders being made up of Schembri’s own Cassar & Schembri Marketing (40%), M&R Construction (15%) and Panelix Supplies (25%), and Agius’s Imora Holdings (20%).

Schembri's absconding from Malta in September 2014, took place soon after he had started procedures aimed at transferring his supermarket business to a new investor, the restaurateur Darren Casha, who was then under the impression that the More Supermarkets chain was in excellent financial health. Casha is still locked in litigation over the botched deal.

Schembri had initially moved to Dubai, where he lived with partner Aviva Ryan. Legal sources told MaltaToday that it was initially impossible to extradite him from the UAE, due to the fact that there is no extradition treaty between the two countries. No charges were filed against him at that time.

At some point after that, the couple subsequently moved to London, and later to Scotland, living under the radar.

UK company records show both Schembri and his partner Aviva Ryan opened two companies in London, Bors Trading and DAL Capital Partners.