PN: Teacher exodus means collective agreement is needed fast

Teachers and students have become victims of a hard-headed government who refuses to award with a collective agreement they deserve, Nationalist MPs said.

“The Nationalist Party condemns the way the Government is neglecting our educators, without whom society cannot thrive, and our students, who already have enough stress and don’t need additional worries,” MPs said in a press conference.

The press conference was addressed by Nationalist MPs Justin Schembri, Ivan Castillo and Bernice Bonello.

The MPs were reacting to teachers unions’ concerns over the past days, who have expressed their concerns with the fact that the sectoral agreement for educators as well as the collective agreement within MCAST and ITS remain unfinished, “contrary to all the promises given by Robert Abela”.

They said the Prime Minister had promised a new collective agreement for teachers before the 2022 general election, but various factors have led them to believe that government is contradicting that pledge.

“If he truly wants to take care of educators and students, Robert Abela should immediately ensure an agreement is reached with the unions regarding appropriate salaries and conditions for teachers and should promptly resolve the many challenges facing our young students,” they said. “Abela not only failed to keep his promise to the teachers but also left them with a collective agreement that has been expired for over two and a half years.”

They also quoted a parliamentary question asked by an Opposition MP, which they said shows that one teacher per week is leaving the sector.

“Our students and educators are another victim of our stubborn and hard-headed government,” the PN said.