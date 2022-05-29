Driver grievously injured in late night crash

A 27-year-old man has been grievously injured after losing control of his Mazda 323F on Sunday morning.

The accident happened at around 1:45am, with initial investigations by the police showing the 27-year-old driver, who resides in Marsaskala hit central strip barriers while driving through Triq il-Marsa, Marsa.

The man, who was driving a Mazda 323F, had two passengers inside the vehicle – a 19-year-old man, and a 17-year-old woman.

The three were taken to Mater Dei Hospital, with the 27-year-old certified as suffering from grievous injuries, while the 19-year-old suffered from light injuries. The 19-year-old man was uninjured.

Police investigations are ongoing.