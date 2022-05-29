menu

Driver grievously injured in late night crash

27-year-old man grievously injured after losing control of his Mazda 323F

karl_azzopardi
29 May 2022, 2:37pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A 27-year-old man has been grievously injured after losing control of his Mazda 323F on Sunday morning.

The accident happened at around 1:45am, with initial investigations by the police showing the 27-year-old driver, who resides in Marsaskala hit central strip barriers while driving through Triq il-Marsa, Marsa.

The man, who was driving a Mazda 323F, had two passengers inside the vehicle – a 19-year-old man, and a 17-year-old woman.

The three were taken to Mater Dei Hospital, with the 27-year-old certified as suffering from grievous injuries, while the 19-year-old suffered from light injuries. The 19-year-old man was uninjured.

Police investigations are ongoing.  

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.