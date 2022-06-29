Bystander grievously injured after parked car rolls onto her

A 23-year-old Italian woman was grievously injured in Imsida, after a parked car moved and hit her.

The accident occurred on Tuesday at around 7.15pm, at Triq C. De Brocktorff.

Police said that a Mazda was parked, when for some reason it moved on its own and hit the victim.

The woman is being treated at Mater Dei hospital, whilst police investigations are ongoing.

Skateboarder hit by a car

A 15-year-old boy was grievously injured after being involved in a crash with a car.

Police said that the accident occurred on Tuesday at around 10pm at Triq Mons. Mikiel Azzopardi, in Siġġiewi.

The car, a Volkswagen Golf, was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Ħamrun.

The man is being treated for his injuries at Mater Dei hospital, whilst police investigations are ongoing.